FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fire on the Fort Drum military base resulted in extensive damage to a residential house.

Fort Drum Public Affairs confirmed that Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at 9:10 a.m. on March 14 in the Monument Ridge housing area on post.

According to Fort Drum Fire Chief Jason Brunet, upon arriving at the scene, firefighters reported smoke and fire from the second floor of a two-story wood-frame duplex.

Mutual aid was then requested for a Rapid Intervention Team from the City of Watertown Fire Department and an aerial device from the Black River Volunteer Fire Department.

Additional mutual aid support was requested to maintain readiness at the three fire stations on post while Fort Drum firefighters were extinguishing the fire. This included assistance from Black River, Calcium, Evans Mills, Carthage fire departments.

“Coincidentally, we just recently renewed our mutual aid agreements with the tri-county region,” Brunet said in a press release. “We rely a lot on our mutual aid partners, and that was absolutely the case today. When I arrived on scene this morning to establish the command post, both the Black River and City of Watertown fire departments were already there. That’s how fast the response was, and we couldn’t have gotten better support.”

Chief Brunet confirmed that although crews were able to extinguish the fire, the house has extensive fire damage and the adjoining home had minor smoke and water damage.