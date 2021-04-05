Fire weather concerns issued for Northern New York

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service out of Burlington issued a special weather statement for Northern New York early Monday morning.

According to the NWS, fire weather concerns exist across the region. This is a result of low relative humidity and gusty northwest winds in the area.

The National Weather Service stated the following:

Dry weather and a good deal of sunshine the past three days has lead to the drying of fine, dead fuels (grass, leaves, twigs and brush) across the St. Lawrence and Champlain Valleys of New York as well as areas in the Northern Adirondacks that are free of snow.

Specifically, relative humidities will lower into the 25 to 35% range as winds increase with gusts up to 25 mph.

NWS added that if fires were to start, the weather and fuel conditions could result the fires to quickly get out of control.

This special weather statement includes locations in Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Eastern Clinton counties, as well as Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Southwestern St. Lawrence.

Residents are also reminded that the New York State burn ban will remain in effect through May 14, 2021.