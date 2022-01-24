OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Ogdensburg will be offering a civil service exam for those interested in becoming a firefighter.

The exam will take place on March 19 however the deadline to apply for the examination is February 16. To qualify individuals must have graduated from high school, be 21 years old by March 19, meet medical and physical fitness standards, and have a valid New York State driver’s license.

Those interested in applying will also have to pay a $30 application fee. Those who make the eligibility list will be used to fill available positions under the jurisdiction of the St. Lawrence County Human Resources Department.

Applications are at the City Clerk’s Office located at 330 Ford Street, Room #4 in Ogdensburg on Tuesday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online by clicking here. More information about the examination and requirements can be found here.