Firefighters respond to damage from potential tornado in Jefferson County

MANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Labor Day, several fire departments in the North Country responded to damage brought on by severe thunderstorms and potential tornados.

According to the local organization Red Lights for Firefighters, LLC, a local resident reported damage from a microburst or tornado on Balch Place in Mannsville, New York. This was during severe thunderstorm activity in the North Country.

Both the Mannsville Fire Department and Sandy Creek Fire Department were called to the scene as there was debris over 500 feet down the road and multiple trees and lines down. National Grid was also reported to remain on the scene for over five hours.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo also reported severe wind damage in the same area on September 6 around 10:15 a.m. Specifically the NWS reported roof damage to a barn and several fallen trees in Mannsville. Photos of the damage are included in the gallery below.





Courtesy: Red Lights for Firefighters, LLC

Additionally, funnel clouds were reported in the area. Below are photos send to the local group Red Lights for Firefighters, LLC.