Fireman’s Association to host youth day, junior firefighter training in Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York firefighters are working to train future volunteers, and junior firefighters in the North Country.

According to the Fireman’s Association of the State of New York, firefighters are responding to more calls now than ever, with these calls becoming more diverse. This includes calls for medical emergencies, COVID-19 issues, flooded basements, downed power lines, automobile accidents and fires.

To increase awareness of firefighting opportunities in New York and the North Country, FASNY is set to host a youth day in St. Lawrence County. This will provide intense training to teens under the age of 18, that are still in high school.

The annual event is hosted in Potsdam at the St. Lawrence County Fire Training Center. This year, teens will make their way through stations to perform evolutions such as water supply, search, hose advancement, forcible entry, hose relay and rehabilitation setup. These trainings will follow lessons taught by expert instructors.

FASNY’s Youth Day will take place on Saturday, August 28, beginning a 8:30 a.m., and ending at 4 p.m. The event is led by members of the Fireman’s Association of the State of New York and the Youth and Fire Service Committee.

Space is limited and the deadline for registration is August 20, 2021.