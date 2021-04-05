Fireworks over Boldt Castle to return: Alexandria Bay schedules July 4th show

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fireworks over the famous Boldt Castle will likely be returning in 2021.

This was confirmed as the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce posted a “Save the Date” Facebook event for the Fourth of July celebration.

Like many firework shows in the North Country, this annual event was cancelled in 2020 due to restrictions set during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the event page, the firework show will take place on Sunday, July 4 and begin approximately at 9:45 p.m.

As of April 5, just under three months prior to the event, over 400 Facebook users had responded to the event.