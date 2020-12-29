First Carthage Area Hospital staff member receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at Carthage Area Hospital.
Carthage Area Hospital shared on their social media on Tuesday that their first staff member has received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine was first administered to Carthage Area Hospital Cardiologist Dr. Mirza Ashraf, MD, F.A.A.C.,
According to CAH, the initial shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the hospital on Monday, December 28, 2020.
Health systems across the North Country have received initial shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine in the previous weeks.
Currently in New York State, COVID-19 vaccines are only being administered to essential frontline healthcare workers.
