First Carthage Area Hospital staff member receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Mirza Ashraf , MD, F.A.A.C., F.C.C.P. (Cardiologist) pictured with Dr. Christopher Bradley, PharmD, RPh, MBA administering the vaccine. (photo: Carthage Area Hospital Twitter)

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at Carthage Area Hospital.

Carthage Area Hospital shared on their social media on Tuesday that their first staff member has received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine was first administered to Carthage Area Hospital Cardiologist Dr. Mirza Ashraf, MD, F.A.A.C.,

According to CAH, the initial shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the hospital on Monday, December 28, 2020.

Health systems across the North Country have received initial shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine in the previous weeks.

Currently in New York State, COVID-19 vaccines are only being administered to essential frontline healthcare workers.

