First case of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County confirmed

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County was announced today by St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth Doyle and St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Dana McGuire.

According to a release, the confirmed case is a patient from St. Lawrence County. The local health department is getting in touch with anyone who may have been in contact with the individual. No additional information is being released at this time due to patient privacy laws.

The Public Health Department is strongly recommending that residents stay home. The recommendation is to avoid unnecessary travel, group gatherings and contact with other people.

If essential travel is required for work, groceries or medical needs, Public Health is urging individuals to practice social distancing, staying at least six feet apart from one another.

The following County facilities are now closed to the public:

St. Lawrence County Court House

St. Lawrence County Public Safety Complex

St. Lawrence County Human Services Center

St. Lawrence County DMV Offices

St. Lawrence County Surrogate Building

All Nutrition Sites

St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center are working together to implement testing criteria and plan for increased hospital capacity.

