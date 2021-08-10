First COVID death reported in Jefferson County since May

TOPSHOT – Medical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck serving as make shift morgues at Brooklyn Hospital Center on April 09, 2020 in New York City. – America’s coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Jefferson County resident has died from the coronavirus.

This was confirmed in a daily update from the New York State Governor’s Office on August 10. This is the first COVID death the county has recorded since May 27, 2021.

Since the start of the pandemic, 88 Jefferson County residents have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

Currently, Jefferson County is in an area of “substantial” transmission. This was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on August 9, 2021.

The county currently has 50.08 cases per 100,000 residents, which is a 27.91% increase in the last seven days. Jefferson County’s positivity rate is also up .17% and stands at 2.32. Also in the past seven days, there has been a 30% increase in county-wide hospitalizations, as there are now 13.

Full data on COVID in Jefferson County can be found on the CDC website.