WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County officially has a dairy ambassador team.

As the American Dairy Association is ending its Dairy Princess program, the Jefferson County Dairy Promotion organization has named its first dairy ambassador team.

Dairy Ambassador programs are being formed across the Northeastern United States to include youth of different genders.

According to the organization, members of the team include Junior Dairy Ambassadors Margo Canzonier, Kirsten Widrick, Katherine Rastley, Natalie Eastman, Madison Robbins and Hannah Eastman.

Over the next year, this team will work to promote the dairy industry in Jefferson County and will be involved in local events.

The team’s first major event will be the Jefferson County Dairy parade on Friday, June 3 in Watertown.