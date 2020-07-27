First-in-the-Nation technology partnership assisted New Yorkers during COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Progress on the first-in-the-nation public-private service partnerships was announced to New York State following a surge of tech resources.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the progress of the Technology SWAT partnership during a briefing on July 27. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the state partnered with Microsoft, Apple, Mastercard, Codeacademy, and Google to develop projects to assist New Yorkers.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the New York State COVID-19 Tech developed 40 projects that resulted in nearly 50 million interactions between the public and state government, and saved approximately $14 million.

The July 27 progress report details 19 pro bono projects, all of which bolstered and supported the State’s response during a time of unprecedented need.

The collaboration between tech industry leaders and our dedicated public employees helped New York meet the technical and operational demands of the response to the pandemic while also saving millions in taxpayer dollars,” Governor Cuomo said. “Their assistance during these challenging times had a positive impact on millions of New Yorkers.”

Pro bono tech projects during COVID-19 response include:

Statewide COVID-19 screening platform

COVID-19 screening application

Google.org COVID-19 fellowship

Statewide COVID-19 comprehensive map

NYS Digital Training Initiative

ITS-led project during COVID-19 include: