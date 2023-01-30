FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum will receive a visit from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Monday.

On Monday, January 30, the first lady and Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks will visit Fort Drum, New York, the home of the 10th Mountain Division to meet with military families, according to the White House.

This is a part of the first lady’ Joining Forces initiative.

According to the White House’s press office, during their visit the First Lady and Deputy Secretary will meet with military families at a USO lunch, host a roundtable discussion on military spouse employment and meet military children at Fort Drum’s South Riva Ridge Child Development Center.

The roundtable discussion will include the first lady’s work and priorities of her Joining Forces initiatives as well as the Department of Defense’s work to increase economic security for military families.

Roundtable participants will include: