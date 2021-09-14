First mural unveiling of Riverwalk Art Project in Downtown Watertown Oct. 2

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The first mural for the Riverwalk Art Project is completed and will be unveiled in the Veteran’s Memorial Riverwalk Park on October 2.

The Riverwalk Art Project was organized by the Downtown Art Committee and the Downtown Business Association to incorporate art into Downtown Watertown. The project is creating an outdoor art gallery that will combine the talents of professional muralists, art students from local schools and colleges, and community groups to create a gallery of murals in Riverwalk Park.

The public can attend the unveiling of the mural on October 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the arts festival being held in Riverwalk Park. Those who attend can celebrate the new mural while enjoying music, dance, and art. The event will also feature many artists displaying their work that’s for sale. The Downtown Art Committee is planning on making the festival an annual event to celebrate the arts in the North Country.

The featured mural being unveiled is called “The Inventions of Watertown” and was created by Liza LL Paige. The mural works to capture important inventions that originated in Downtown Watertown including the independent steam engine, the underground irrigation system, the safety pin, and the paper bag.

The project will also include Car Freshner’s ‘Little Trees’. The paint by number mural was painted by over 100 people attending farmer’s markets and festivals over the summer and will be clear-coated to protect it from the weather.

The gallery the murals will create will be unique to the area since the murals can’t be painted directly on the wall due to age and design. As a result, all of the murals are painted on panels that will be affixed to the wall. This allows the DAC to replace the murals with new art as it becomes available, especially the art from schools and colleges. The art being replaced will be auctioned off to raise money to purchase new art, and further support the creative process.

The organizations hope that changing the art will attract people to continue to visit the gallery to see the latest artwork that is showcased.