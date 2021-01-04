First NY case of UK COVID-19 strain found in Saratoga County

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Governor Andrew Cuomo made an additional announcement on Monday regarding the new strain of COVID-19.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on January 4 that a New York State resident has tested positive for the UK strain of COVID-19; B117. According to Governor Cuomo, the individual was a man in his 60’s who owns a jewelry store in Saratoga County, New York.

Governor Cuomo specified that the Saratoga County resident developed symptoms of COVID-19 and was tested through Wadsworth Lab in Albany. The Governor added that the individual has not traveled outside of the county prior to testing positive.

According to the Governor, the resident owns the jewelry store N Fox Jewelers located a 404 Broadway in Saratoga Springs, New York. The store has been closed since December 21, 2020, but the state is asking all customers who visited the store from December 18 through December 21 to be tested for COVID-19.

NEW: The Wadsworth Lab has confirmed New York State’s first case of the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7) of the virus that causes COVID.



An individual from Saratoga County, New York, tested positive for the strain. The individual had no known travel history. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 4, 2021

“It’s about contact tracing,” shared the Governor. “We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can. We need the community’s help.”

The UK B117 COVID-19 strain, according to NYS Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, is more transmittable.

New York State is currently investigating this case.

