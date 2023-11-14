LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The First Presbyterian Church of Lowville is holding a calendar sale to help preserve an iconic landmark of the church’s spire.

For a small donation, people can “save the spire” and ensure its beauty remains for generations to come. Each month has a picture of the church along with an inspirational bible verse.

Calendars can be hand delivered, picked up, or mailed. Any calendars that are mailed will have to pay an additional shipping charge.

To order or for more information email Sarah at: officepreslow@gmail.com, or call 315-376-3631.