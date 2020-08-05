First report of invasive Emerald Ash Borer in Adirondack Park

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that the invasive emerald ash borer has been confirmed in the Adirondacks.

This marks the first confirmed case of the pest within the Adirondack Park. Affected trees were identified by Department of Transportation personnel on the Schroon River in the town of Chester.

The Emerald Ash Borer is a beetle that infests and kills North American native ash species. EAB larvae feed in the cambium layer just below the bark, disrupting the transport of water and nutrients into the crown and killing the tree often within a few years. Signs of infestation include tree canopy dieback, yellowing, and browning of leaves.

These insects are most common in June and July.

“DEC and our partners will continue our significant investments in finding strategies that mitigate and address invasive species in our environment and raise public awareness so that all New Yorkers can take part in helping to protect the Adirondacks and our entire state,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

A sample has been sent to Cornell University Insect Diagnostic Lab for further review.

New invasive species sightings can also be reported directly to New York’s invasive species database through the iMapInvasives mobile app.

