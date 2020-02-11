First statewide free fishing event of 2020 this weekend

Watertown, N.Y. (WWTI) – The first statewide free fishing weekend in New York for 2020 will take place on February 15 and 16. During these designated days, residents and visitors are permitted to fish for free without a fishing license.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “This is a great time of year for families and novice anglers to try ice fishing as a new outdoor activity. Many schools are on mid-winter recess next week, so we selected Presidents’ Day weekend as the first of several free fishing opportunities planned in New York to coincide with a time when anglers of all abilities are able to fish this winter.”

Winter anglers can catch a variety of fish while ice fishing, primarily perch, sunfish, pickerel, northern pike, and walleye. Many waters throughout New York State are also open to fishing for trout, lake trout , and landlocked salmon.

The DEC reminds anglers to put safety first when ice fishing. This is particularly important during periods of freezing and thawing that most areas of New York have been experiencing lately. Four inches of solid ice is usually safe for anglers accessing ice on foot. However, ice thickness can vary on every waterbody or even within the same waterbody.

Anglers should be particularly wary of areas of moving water and around boat docks and houses where bubblers may be installed to reduce ice buildup. The presence of snowmobile tracks or footprints on the ice should not be taken as evidence of safe ice conditions. Individuals are strongly encouraged to check ice conditions and avoid situations that appear to present even a remote risk. Testing the thickness of ice can easily be done with an auger or ice spud at various spots.

Click here for more ice fishing safety information and tips.

