First temporary hospital in NY complete as state prepares college dorms, hotels for emergency beds

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced today that the first 1,000-bed temporary hospital is now complete at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

The state and Army Corp of Engineers have toured and identified four new sites for temporary hospitals for construction by the Army Corps of Engineers, including the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, the Aqueduct Racetrack facility in Queens, CUNY Staten Island and the New York Expo Center in the Bronx, adding an additional 4,000 beds to the state’s capacity.

The Governor is asking President Trump to approve the sites immediately so construction can begin. The state is also preparing college dorms and hotels across the downstate region and identifying nursing homes and other facilities to serve as a place for emergency beds.

The Governor also announced that all schools in New York State must remain closed for an additional two weeks until April 15. Schools will be required to continue child care, meal and distance learning programs and the state will extend the 180-day waiver to April 15.

The Governor confirmed 7,377 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 44,635 confirmed cases in New York State.

