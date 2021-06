WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local church will help provide food for those in need this summer.

The Frist United Methodist Church of Watertown has announced plans to serve free “grab-and-go” meals to community members.

According to the church, meals will be available on Wednesday’s from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. starting July 5, 2021.

Summer meals will be served through the last Wednesday of August, the 25th.

Community members can register for this program by emailing annebacnfield@gmail.com.