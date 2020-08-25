First woman to earn medical degree featured in ‘Medal of Honor’ graphic novel series

ARLINGTON, VA (WWTI) — Mary Walker, the first woman to earn a medical degree in the United States was honored in the recent entry in the “Medal of Honor” graphic novel series.

The Association of the United States Army released “Medal of Honor: Mary Walker” on August 25 to honor the accomplishments of Mary Walker. Dr. Walker served as a contract surgeon for the U.S. Army during the Civil War and is the only woman to receive the Medal of Honor.

From the graphic novel, “Medal of Honor: Mary Walker”, Chuck Dixon, Karl Moline, Peter Pantazis and Troy Peteri, Association of the United States Army

The graphic novel was created by a team of professional comic book writers and illustrators. Contributors have worked on comics such as “Batman,” “Superman” and “Spider-Man,” and included Chuck Dixon, Karl Moline, Peter Pantazis and Troy Peteri.

AUSA is producing four issues for the series for 2020. Titles previously released include Medal of Honor: Daniel Inouye and Medal of Honor: Henry Johnson.

A free copy of “Medal of Honor: Mary Walker” is available to all readers online to promote the educational mission of AUSA.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.