Fishing season begins April 1 for various trout, salmon and more

(WWTI) – Fishing season for many popular fish opens begins April 1. This includes many species of trout, salmon and Kokanee.

According to the New York Department of Conservation (DEC) website, each year DEC releases approximately 900,000 pounds of fish into more than 1,200 public streams, rivers, lakes and ponds across the state.

The DEC runs 12 fish hatcheries, each specializing in raising one or more species of fish, including brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout, lake trout, steelhead, chinook salmon, coho salmon, landlocked salmon, walleye, muskellunge and tiger muskellunge.

While you can catch some fish all year long, there are restrictions in place in regards to size of the fish and how many you can catch per day in Jefferson County, Lewis County and St. Lawrence County.

Click here to find a list of all season dates , minimum fish length sizes, and daily limits per fish.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.