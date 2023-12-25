WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Five area shops earned the “Top Shops” honor from AAA Western & Central New York.

AAA Western and Central New York recognized more than 40 Approved Auto Repair (AAR) facilities in 2023 for earning customer satisfaction scores of 90% or better in 2022. The annual “Top Shop” Award program distinguishes local, professional automotive facilities that have met AAA’s stringent customer service guidelines.

AAA has the largest independently inspected and approved network of repair facilities in North America. In the Western and Central New York regions, recognized “Top Shops” include:

Boyden Brook Body Works, 159 Meade Rd., Canton

Cheney Tire, 839 State St., Watertown

Goodyear Auto Service Center Watertown, 1240 Arsenal St., Watertown

Johnson’s Towing & Auto Repair, 6385 US-11, Canton

Phinney’s Automotive Center, 900 James St., Clayton

To be named an Approved Auto Repair facility, the garage must employ Automotive Certified or factory-trained technicians in each area of service it offers, satisfaction scores above 90% maintained for an entire year, have a proven community reputation, maintain a clean, organized appearance, and meet minimum insurance requirements.

After approval, each shop is inspected quarterly and must undergo annual program recertification. An AAR facility must guarantee its repair work for 24 months or 24,000 miles. Find an AAR facility at www.AAA.com/AutoRepair.