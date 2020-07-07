Five JCC faculty and staff receive Chancellor’s Award

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Five members of Jefferson Community College’s faculty and staff have been named recipients of the 2020 State University of New York Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence.
This years recipients include:
- Bruce F. Alexander, Dexter, Director of Administrative Services, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service
- Venkat Chebolu, Watertown, Professor of Chemistry, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teachig
- Susan M. Hughes, Watertown, Building Mainteance Mechanic, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service
- Ilka Luyt, Battersea, Ontario, Adjuct Instructor of English, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching
- Dawn M. Robinson, Evans Mills, Assistant Professor of Business, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service.
Annually, SUNY recognizes outstanding members of the faculty and staff across the entire 64-campus university system with this prestigious award.
Over the years, a total of 114 Awards for Excellence have been bestowed upon members of the Jefferson Community College faculty and staff.
LATEST STORIES:
- 103-year-old says 2020 has been the craziest year she’s seen
- Illinois woman charged with battery after dispute with masks, yelling ‘white power’
- 6-year-old Arkansas girl jumps into action saving family in UTV accident
- ‘My buddy Jeff needs a kidney’; Colorado man searches for kidney donor for himself with help from his pup
- Buffalo Police Officers now suspended with pay