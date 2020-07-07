Five JCC faculty and staff receive Chancellor’s Award

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Five members of Jefferson Community College’s faculty and staff have been named recipients of the 2020 State University of New York Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence.

This years recipients include:

Bruce F. Alexander, Dexter, Director of Administrative Services, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service

Venkat Chebolu, Watertown, Professor of Chemistry, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teachig

Susan M. Hughes, Watertown, Building Mainteance Mechanic, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service

Ilka Luyt, Battersea, Ontario, Adjuct Instructor of English, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching

Dawn M. Robinson, Evans Mills, Assistant Professor of Business, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service.

Annually, SUNY recognizes outstanding members of the faculty and staff across the entire 64-campus university system with this prestigious award.

Over the years, a total of 114 Awards for Excellence have been bestowed upon members of the Jefferson Community College faculty and staff.

