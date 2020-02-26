Five new bills passed to assist North Country veterans and their families

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted for and helped pass five bills that will assist in supporting North Country Veterans and their families.

The legislation includes:

The Gold Star Spouses and Spouses of Injured Service-members Leasing Relief Expansion Act, designed to support spouses or dependents of a service-member who suffers catastrophic injury or illness during their time of service by allowing them to terminate property and automobile leases that were previously entered into by the service-member.

The GIVE Act, which is meant to improve outreach and transparency to veterans and members of the Armed Forces by requiring the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to make additional information available about postsecondary institutions that includes religious affiliation and if the university is a minority serving institution.

The Legal Services for Homeless Veterans Act, which requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide grants to public or private entities to provide legal assistance for housing, family law, and criminal defense to homeless veterans. It would also require the VA to conduct a study on the services it provides to female veterans who are homeless.

The VA Reporting Transparency Act, which requires the VA to establish a searchable website that would allow the public to obtain electronic copies of all reports requested by Congress and prepared by the department.

The Protecting Business Opportunities for Veterans Act, which requires participants in the Vets First Program to certify that they are performing the required percentage of work so they are able to obtain proper training and business skills.

“The North Country is home to more veterans than any other district in New York, and I remain committed to passing legislation that supports those who have made significant sacrifices for our country,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “These five bills will help increase transparency within the Department of Veterans Affairs, support military spouses and homeless veterans, and help veterans obtain skills so they can be competitive members of the workforce. I will continue to be an outspoken supporter of legislation that supports our veterans and their families, and I applaud my House colleagues for coming together to pass these important bills.”

