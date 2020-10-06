Five new projects awarded funding through the Clifton-Fine Community Fund

FINE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five local projects have received funding through the Clifton-Fine Community Fund.

The Clifton-Fine Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation has announced their support of five projects, awarding $6,000 in grat funding.

The Fund, established in 2013, specifically helps projects in the towns and hamlets of Fine, Oswegatchie, Star Lake, Newton Falls, Wanakena and Cranberry Lake.

“Geographic-specific community funds are very powerful in their ability to support programs and projects that might not otherwise happen,” stated Northern New York Community Foundation Executive Director Rande Richardson. “This fund was raised by people who love the Clifton-Fine region and want to invest in its future. It is rewarding to see this permanent charitable resource touch so many different areas of the region in meaningful ways.”

Projects and initiatives supported by the Clifton-Fine Community Fund this year include:

Clifton-Fine Central School Backpack Program; $1,972 to acquire shirts and an angel tree

Cranberry Lake North Shore Hub; $1,700 to rebuild a shoreline break wall

Cranberry Lake Fire and Rescue Department; $1,400 to purchase two automated CPR devices

Clifton-Fine Lions Club; $828 to help acquire two adult and bariatric wheelchairs

Clifton-Fine Economic Development Corporation; for stewardship ad increased awareness of the Clifton-Fine Community Fund

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.