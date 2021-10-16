Five people transported to hospital following vehicle crash in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five people were transported to nearby hospitals after being involved in a two-car motor vehicle crash in Watertown.

According to a press release from the City of Watertown Police Department, the crash happened near the intersection of Arsenal Street and Western Boulevard around 9:47 p.m. on October 14. The accident occurred when a gray Ram pick-up truck collided with a black Dodge Durango that was exiting the parking lot of the Speedway gas station.

The Ram was being operated by a 20-year-old male driver who was accompanied by two 18-year-old male passengers. After the accident, the driver was taken to Carthage Area Hospital where he was treated and released. Both of the passengers were transported to Samaritan Medical Center following the accident. One was treated and released while the other was transferred to Golisano Hospital in Syracuse and is now in stable condition.

The Durango was being operated by a 44-year-old male with an 18-year-old female passenger. Both were transported to Samaritan Medical Center as a result of the accident where they were treated and released.

The Watertown Police Department was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Watertown City Fire Department, Town of Watertown Fire Department, Town of Watertown Ambulance Service, Guilfoyle Emergency Medical Service, Evans Mills Ambulance Service at the scene of the accident.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 315-782-2233.