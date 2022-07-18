SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five people were transported to Upstate University Hospital after being involved in an accident in Lysander.

According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cold Springs Road also known as Route 370, and Hicks/Hayes Road in the town of Lysander on July 17. An investigation revealed that 25-year-old John J. Schairer from Baldwinsville was traveling east on Cold Springs Road when he approached the intersection with Hayes Road/Hicks Road prior to the crash.

Schairer then reportedly began to turn left onto Hicks Road and drove into the path of a 2021 Mazda which was being operated by 61-year-old Elica Ilioska from Baldwinsville who was trying to pass him. Ilioska was transported to Upstate University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Schairer had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire personnel and was transported to Upstate University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A 24-year-old front seat passenger in the Schairer vehicle was also transported to Upstate University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, two backseat passengers that were ages four and five, were transported with their parents to Upstate University Hospital as a precaution.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing. State Police were assisted at the scene by Baldwinsville Ambulance Corps, Northern Onondaga Volunteer Ambulance, American Medical Response, Belgium Cold Springs Fire Department, and Liverpool Fire Department.