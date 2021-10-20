Five Watertown men arrested after robbery on Arsenal Street

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five men were arrested on robbery charges after Watertown police investigated an incident that occurred on October 19.

According to a press release from the Watertown Police Department, members of their uniformed Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division investigated a robbery that occurred on the sidewalk near 1050 Arsenal Street in Watertown. The press release stated that Jonathan Perry was allegedly approached by four men who knocked him to the ground and stole his property while one of the men displayed a knife.

The Department reported that the four men left the scene in a vehicle that was driven by a fifth man. The suspects were stopped by police in the vehicle in the 500 block of State Street and were transported to the Watertown Police Department for further investigation into the incident.

As a result, 18-year-old Jason Bourcier, 19-year-old Ibrahima Camara, 18-year-old Justin Salazar, 18-year-old Raheem Smith, and a 17-year-old male were charged with Robbery in the First Degree. Smith was also

charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. It was determined that all five men reside on Coffeen Street in Watertown and are all being held pending arraignment.

The Watertown Police Department was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, and Guilfoyle Emergency Medical Service. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is encouraged to call 315-782-2233.