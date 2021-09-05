Five ways to enjoy the fall season in the North Country

Avoid leaf cleanup on rainy days, as dry leaves are much lighter and easier to move than wet ones.

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As cooler weather approaches those in the North Country are invited to enjoy the fall season and everything the area has to offer. Visit1000Islands.com came up with five ways for the public to enjoy the season specifically in the North Country.

According to their website, the North Country has foliage unlike anywhere else with the crystal clear waters of the St. Lawrence River reflecting the reds, oranges and yellows of fall to create a mirrored, double-foliage effect during September and October. They suggest enjoying the fall colors by taking a Clayton Island Boat Tour or Uncle Sam Boat Tour which run until the middle of October and allow passengers to be surrounded by the colors on the water.

Another way to enjoy the fall foliage is to explore the trails, preserves, and parks that are located in the North Country. One option is The Thousand Islands Land Trust which offers ten preserves filled with diverse habitats and landscapes. Each preserve is open to the public and offers recreation opportunities and endless inspiration, especially when painted with beautiful fall colors.

They also suggest taking a trip to Boldt Castle which is open until October 11. The crowds that visit in the summer weather usually drop off once the temperatures cool down allowing those who visit to take their time admiring the historic building.

The website also recommends getting a “taste of the 1000 islands” by sipping on local brews, ciders, spirits and wines. There are eight breweries and cideries located throughout the 1000 islands and are a great way to get a taste of what local vendors have to offer during the season.

Lastly, they encourage the public to enjoy the fall festivities at Old McDonald’s Farm Village. The Farm features farm animals, corn maze, pumpkins, and more to help celebrate the season.

More ways to enjoy fall locally can be found on the Visit1000Islands website.