Five-year partnership to address impacts of invasive species in New York State

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new partnership involving the New York Invasive Species Institute and Cornell University will address the impact of invasive species.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation announced a 5-year partnership with NYISRI and Cornell to develop and support research involving invasive species. The projects will aim to help limit the spread of invasives.

According to the DEC, this announcement was made timely during New York’s recognition of Climate Week 2020.

“New York State recognizes the challenges we face preventing the spread of invasive species, particularly in light of our changing climate, changing habitats, and changing ecosystems,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “With sustained support and investments through the Environmental Protection Fund, DEC’s invasive species program continues to be a national leader, and the work of Cornell and the New York Invasive Species Institute bolster and complement New York’s efforts to effectively manage invasive species.”

The newly announced partnership will be supported by New York State’s Environmental Protection Fund. NYISRI and Cornell will receive $3.5 million; $2.5 million for invasive species projects, and a two-year term with $1 million for the New York Hemlock Initiative.

Cornell’s New York Hemlock Initiative provides develops methods to conserve hemlock following attacks from the Hemlock Wooly Adelgid. This including the growth and release of several biological control agents and other fundamental survey, research, and trend analyse.

Additional areas of focus through the partnership will include

Water Chestnut Biological Control

Swallow-wort Biological Control

Japanese Knotweed Biological Control

Cornell University, the current host of the Invasive Species Research Institute has lead nearly 50 invasive species investigations to date.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.