Flash flood watch issued for Lewis County following Tropical Storm Fred

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Rain from a tropical storm will bring a threat for localized flooding in the North Country.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a flash flood warning for Lewis County. This warning will take effect Wednesday morning and continue through Thursday morning.

According to the NWS, widespread heavy rain of one to three inches, with localized amounts of four inches is expected in the area. This is the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, and it will impact the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and North Country regions of New York State.

Flooding is possible as runoff from heavy rains may cause a rapid rise on creeks and streams. Heavy rain may also result in flooding of poor drainage areas and low-lying areas.

Local residents are urged to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if additional flash flood warnings are issued.

