CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Grammy-nominated rapper Flo Rida will be performing a show at SUNY Canton in April.

The show is set for Saturday, April 15 at the Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event will be available online beginning Monday, March 20. Tickets for the general public will be $50 if purchased ahead of time online or $75 if purchased at the event.

“Flo Rida is among the biggest names we have ever brought to campus, so we expect tickets for this show to be in high-demand,” said SUNY Canton Assistant Director of Student Activities, Involvement and Leadership Robert Bruce.

Flo Rida’s music career has spanned more than a decade and his 2007 breakout single “Low” featuring T-Pain was number one for 10 weeks in the U.S. and broke the record for digital download sales at the time of its release.

Flo Rida has sold more than 80 million records worldwide. His catalog includes the international hit singles “Right Round,” “Club Can’t Handle Me,” “Good Feeling,” “Wild Ones,” “Whistle,” “I Cry,” “G.D.F.R.” and “My House,” which peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2016.

His most recent single, “High Heels,” featuring Walker Hayes was released in October 2022.

Flo Rida has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album for “R.O.O.T.S,” as well as for Best Rap/Sung Collaborations for “Low” with T-Pain and “Wild Ones” with Sia.

In addition to being nominated for multiple Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards, Flo Rida is a Teen Choice Award and a People’s Choice Award recipient.