WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As temperatures will remain mild in the North Country early this week, flooding is possible throughout the region.

As a result, the National Weather Service has expanded a flood watch, originally issued for St. Lawrence County to include Jefferson and Lewis counties.

According to the NWS, a combination of rain and snowmelt will result in possible flooding. The region is expected to receive an additional inch to an inch and a half of rain beginning in the afternoon on February 22.

Both factors will cause flows to increase on local rivers, and as flows are already high and there are ice jams in place on some waterways, the flooding risk is high.

The NWS is currently monitoring the Black River, Moose River, Independence River, Beaver River and all tributaries as all currently have a high risk of flooding.

Local residents are urged to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

This moderate flood watch will take effect on Tuesday, February 22 at 1 p.m. and remain active through Wednesday evening.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the week for all updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and local closings and delays.