WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service in Burlington, Vt. has issued a flood warning for St. Lawrence County on Friday, July 21.

The warning will run until 4:15 p.m. Friday afternoon and stems from heavy rains received in the county. The NWS said that 1.5 to 2.5 inches have rain with another .5 to 1.5 inches possible.

NWS officials said that Rossie and Nelson Corner could be in line for flooding.

“Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall,” said the NWS in the weather bulletin.

The county is also under a flood watch until 2 a.m. Saturday, July 22.