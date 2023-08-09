BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a flood warning for Lewis County that will last until 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, August 9.

The warning is for the Beaver River in east central Lewis County. Gauges reported that the Beaver River is nearing six feet and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall may occur.

According to the NWS, flooding of the Beaver River and its tributaries and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring in the warned area. Runoff from heavy rains is causing the river`s crest to near or above six feet.

Some locations that may see flooding are Croghan, Kirschnerville, Belfort, Soft Maple Reservoir and Beaver Falls