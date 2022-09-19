ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for St. Lawrence County.

This is due to ongoing thunderstorms that are expected to continue throughout the day on Monday.

According to the NWS, at 12 p.m. on September 19, doppler radars and spotter rain gauges indicated that 1.125 and 1.5 inches of heavy rain had fallen over the area in the past day due to storms.

This precipitation is not expected to stop. Additional rainfall of one to two inches is likely in the afternoon hours on Monday.

Because of severe weather, it is likely rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas will flood.

Some locations that are expected to experience flooding include Gouverneur, Oswegatchie, Flower, Degrasse, Star Lake, Cranberry Lake, Horseshoe Lake, Richville, Fine, Pitcairn, Edwards, Newton Falls, Lower Oswegatchie, South Russell, Aldrich, Wanakena, South Edwards, Shurtleff, Talcville and Fullerville.

Flooding is expected to begin by 1:30 and continue through 4 p.m.