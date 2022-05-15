ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning in a portion of northern New York.

The warning will specifically affect St. Lawrence County, south of the city of Massena, between Louisville, Raymondville, and Brasher Center until 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. During this time flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is expected.

According to the NWS, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms around 4:46 p.m. Flooding is ongoing and expected to take place in the warned area.

The NWS also stated that between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen and additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Those in the area are advised to turn around and avoid drowning when encountering flooded roads. The NWS also warned that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.