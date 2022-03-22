WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents are being warned of flooding on local rivers as the region continues to thaw.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a flood warning for the Black River, which began shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22. This will affect portions of the River in both Jefferson and Lewis counties, including in Watertown.

According to the NWS, minor flooding is possible on the Black River from the early morning hours until the evening on Tuesday.

For a river to be deemed in a flood stage, it has to hit 10.0 feet.

As of 5:30 a.m., the flood stage was 10.1 feet and rising, which was the maximum level at the time. However, the NWS predicted that the Black River will rise to a crest of 10.2 in the morning on March 22, and fall below the flood stage this afternoon.

Local residents and travelers are urged to turn around and find a different route when encountering flooded roads.

The National Weather Service is set to issue another statement regarding the flooding at 6 p.m. on March 22.