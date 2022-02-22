NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service is warning North Country residents that creeks and rivers may overflow on Tuesday.

The North Country is expected to see a combination of rain and snowmelt on Tuesday which may cause the Black River and its tributaries to experience a flow increase. This poses a problem since flows are already high and ice jams are in place on some waterways.

Specifically, between an inch and an inch and a half of rain is expected Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. This combined with warm weather will cause the snow to melt, with a deep and primed snowpack in place across the Black River basin.

This will cause rises on the Black River, Moose River, Independence River, Beaver River as well as other tributaries. According to the NWS, the overflows could result in flooding in the area.

As a result, a flood watch will be in effect for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 11 a.m. on Tuesday until 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Residents are encouraged to monitor weather forecasts and be prepared for possible flooding.