NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A flood watch will remain in effect for Jefferson and Lewis Counties until Friday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the combination of rain and snowmelt on Tuesday will cause the Black River and its tributaries to experience a flow increase. This poses a problem since flows are already high and ice jams are in place on some waterways.

Specifically, a half to one inch of rain fell over the region on Tuesday. This combined with snowmelt caused by warm temperatures will lead to significant runoff into area tributaries.

This will result in rises on creeks and streams and potentially will cause flooding in some flood-prone areas. Residents are encouraged to monitor weather forecasts and be prepared for possible flooding.