BURLINGTON, VT. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that will go in effect starting Sunday, December 17 until the morning of Tuesday, December 19.

The Northern parts of New York, including St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton and Essex counties, as well as Vermont will be under the watch. The alert is stemming from excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

Widespread rainfall amounts of one to two inches with locally higher amounts on eastern upslope locations along the Green and Adirondack Mountains can be expected.

In addition, melting snow is expected Sunday into Monday given near record temperatures and strong winds. The combination of above freezing temperatures, rainfall and snow melt is expected to bring area rivers into minor flood stage with some rivers possibly approaching moderate flood stage.