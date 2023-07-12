LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Take action now.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of Lewis County, beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 13.

The NWS warned that this is due to predicted heavy rainfall throughout the day. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.

People are urged to monitor late forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings throughout the day on Thursday. Those in flood-prone areas should prepare to take action should flooding develop.

This flood watch will remain in effect through the evening hours on July 13. Check back with ABC50 for additional weather alerts.