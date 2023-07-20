WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service in Burlington, Vt. has issued a flood watch for all of St. Lawrence County that will start at noon Friday, July 21.

The watch will last until 2 a.m. Saturday, July 22 will be due to heavy rainfall that will run from Friday afternoon through late Friday evening. The NWS said flooding may occur due to excessive runoff in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Rounds of heavy and scattered thunderstorms have been forecasted to bring 1.5 inches of rain per hour. This would result in flash flooding.

Also included in the watch are Franklin, Clinton and Essex counties. Check back with ABC50 for additional weather alerts.