ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Flooding will again be possible in Northern New York this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a moderate flood watch for Southeastern St. Lawrence County, set to take effect at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22 as flooding caused by rain, snowmelt or ice jams is possible.

According to the NWS, the combination of snowmelt and .25 to .75 inches of rainfall will lead to sharp rises on streams and rivers. Additionally, excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

The NWS warned that river gages may approach minor flood stages by the morning hours on Wednesday, February 23. These expected rises will also produce some ice break up, increasing the risk of localized ice jams.

This will effect portions of Northern New York and Vermont including St. Lawrence County, as well as Eastern Essex, Southern Franklin and Western Essex counties in New York.

Officials are currently monitoring the Ausable River, Mad River and Otter Creek as these are areas where the flood risk is high. Residents who live in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

This flood watch will remain active in Northern New York and Vermont through late Wednesday night.

A winter weather advisory also took effect in St. Lawrence County at 5 a.m. on February 21 and will continue through 1 a.m. on February 22.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the week for all updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and local closings and delays.