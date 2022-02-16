WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Flood watches have been issued across the region in anticipation of warmer weather arriving on Wednesday and Thursday.

These have been issued by the National Weather Service for all of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and will take effect on February 17.

According to the NWS, warm weather through Thursday, February 17 will result in significant melting of the extensive snowpack over the region.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may be caused by a multitude of factors, including rain, snowmelt or ice jams.

A few river gages are predicted to reach a minor flood stage by the afternoon hours on Friday, February 18. The National Weather Service will be closely monitoring the Ausable, Saranac, Salmon, Lamoille, Winooski, Mad rivers and Otter Creek as they are prone to flooding.

Additionally, a storm system is expected to generate between an inch to two inches of rain over Northern New York. This storm system is forecast to hit the region between midday Thursday into Thursday evening.

North Country residents are urged to be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in flood-prone areas should begin preparation for if a flood develops.

These flood watches will take effect in Jefferson and Lewis counties at 10 a.m. on February 17 and at 1 p.m. in St. Lawrence County. All will remain active through Friday morning.

ABC50 will continue to provide updates on local flooding as information is made available. Check back throughout the day for all weather forecasts, active weather alerts and any local closings or delays.