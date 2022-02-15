AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is warning residents of the potential for flooding later this week.

On Tuesday, the Tribe’s Emergency Management and Safety Office notified households that with warm temperatures expected to arrive in the Akwesasne community on February 17, flooding is possible.

The Office warned that flooding can happen quickly and without warning, urging households to prepare days in advance to combat any emergency situations.

This poses significant threats to areas in Akwesasne that are more flood-prone. This includes areas along the Racquette and St. Regis rivers, next to marshes and wetlands and on the immediate shoreline of the St. Lawrence River.

The map below displays flood frequency in the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal areas.

Map: Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

If a flood occurs, the SRMT is urging residents to evacuate the area and choosing a safe route from a home or business to higher ground, identifying a meeting place, keeping vehicles fueled and putting an emergency kit in the trunk of vehicles.

Residents in flood-prone areas are also urged to gather needed medication, several changes of clothing as well as valuable documents or irreplaceable items. Additional items to prepare include:

Basic electronics

Personal toileties

Multipurpose Tool

Food and drink

Cash

Pets and pet food

If an emergency arises, residents are asked to contact the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police at 518-358-9200. More information will be provided as it is released.