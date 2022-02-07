MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested and charged in Massena on Monday.

The Massena Police Department has confirmed that on February 7, a bank robbery occurred on Main Street in the Village.

Police identified the suspect for the robbery to be 34-year-old Florida resident Jefferet R, Howell, after he was apprehended shortly after the incident approximately two blocks away from the bank.

According to Massena Police, Howell was charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Robbery in the Second Degree, Robbery in the Third Degree, Grand Larceny in the Second Degree and Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

Howell was arraigned in Massena Village Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing, however, police stated that due to the nature of the incident, no further details will be provided at this time.

