WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Board of Trustees and staff at the Flower Memorial Library have announced that the library will no longer charge late fees, according to a post on Facebook.

According to the post, the library will not charge users for late returns in an attempt to remove barriers to accessing Watertown’s public library and to encourage reading among all members of the community.

Fees may still be charged to a user’s account for reasons including, but not limited to:

damage to materials;

long overdue; or

lost items.

According to the post, privileges are suspended when the balance owed on an account reaches $2; and a fee of $20 will be charged for any late State Park Empire Pass.

Questions about the new policy can be directed to Library Director Suzie Renzi-Falge at 315-785-7701.