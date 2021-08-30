Flower Memorial Library closed for active shooter training on Sept. 16

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library on Washington Street will be closed from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday September 16 for staff training. All in-house services and check-out will not be available during this time.

While the library is closed the public will still have access to the services provided by the library online, as well as the catalog and other resources that can be found on the North Country Library System website.

During the two hour closing staff will receive an active shooter training presented by an officer from the Watertown Police Department.

The library will reopen again to the public on the same day at 12 p.m.