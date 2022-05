WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library will be closed for a portion of the day Friday.

According to the library, they will be closed from 10 a.m. until noon on May 13 for staff training. The library will reopen the same day at noon.

The building reminded individuals that all in-house services and check-out will not be available during those two hours, however, online services will remain open. Resources and the library’s catalog can be accessed here.